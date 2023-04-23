Mahindra Thar Modified With Neon-Like Paint Is Aggressive Head-Turner; Check Pics

Mahindra Thar has been one of India's most popular choices among off-roading enthusiasts since the vehicle was launched. The SUV's rugged looks and an off-roading-oriented design make the car an ideal choice for such buyers. But these are not the only reasons why the car commanded such long waiting periods. Mahindra Thar is also a popular choice among people who want to go to extremes by modifying their vehicles. There have been many unique modifications of the car that have got public attention. Adding to the list, here we have a modified Mahindra Thar that stands apart from the crowd.

The Mahindra Thar shown in the video uploaded on YouTube by Rajni Chaudhary attracts attention with its bright colour and aggressive look. The SUV in the video has a Tiffany Blue wrap, unlike any other Mahindra Thar. Adding to its unique qualities, the car's owner reveals that it has a 0001 number plate.

Other modifications on the exteriors include LED DRLS, fog lights, and an aggressive-looking grille. As told by the owner, the stance of the SUV, along with its front fascia, draws inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler. It is to be noted that the car's body panels have been wrapped, but the additions, like the bumpers and fenders, have been painted. However, the modifiers left a few parts in their natural state, like the rear end of the car in black colour.

Another notable part of the SUV is its alloy wheels. This Mahindra Thar gets massive dark-coloured alloy wheels with a distinct pattern. The wheels, again, are inspired by Jeep Wrangler. However, getting these wheels fitted in the car was not easy. The modifiers had to adjust the suspension and other related mechanical parts. The owner mentions that the all-terrain tire setup cost him around Rs 1.5-1.7 lakh.

Currently, Mahindra Thar is sold in India with a starting price of Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive 4WD AT variant. The Indian automaker is planning on carrying forward the name with a five-door variant of the SUV.