Mahindra Thar SUV Reaches New Milestone, Records Sales Of 1 Lakh Units In India

Mahindra Thar is popular as one of the best budget off-roader SUVs in India launched in August 2022. The car currently is sold with a starting price of Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Probably, this is the reason why the Indian automaker is now celebrating the sales of 1 lakh units in India. Furthermore, the SUV now has 4x2 variants on sale in India to aid the growth in sales of the model.

Mahindra Thar is also one of the SUVs in India with the longest waiting period. The off-roader SUV trails a waiting period of up to 17 months, depending on the variant of the car. For the diesel versions of the Thar 4x2, the waiting period is precisely 17 months. On the other hand, there is only a brief waiting period—roughly one month—for the fuel trims.

A 1.5L CRDe engine with a manual gearbox that generates 117 BHP and 300 Nm torque (87.2 kW@3500 rpm) powers the diesel versions of the RWD series. Whereas a 2.2L mStallion 150 TGDi engine, along with an automatic gearbox, powers the RWD range's petrol model, generating 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque (112 kW@5000 rpm).

Additionally, the 4WD version now has a sophisticated electronic brake locking differential that engages more quickly. It was created with Bosch and will make it easier for off-road enthusiasts to handle low traction scenarios. The LX Diesel 4WD models will provide the mechanical locking differential (MLD) as an option for those who still favour it.

The selection of 4WD powertrains has not altered. It is propelled by a 2.2L mHawk 130 Diesel engine that generates 130 bhp of power and 300 Nm of torque and a 2.0L mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine that produces 150 bhp of power & 320 Nm of torque. Both a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a 6-speed manual gearbox are available with these engines.