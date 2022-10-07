Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched in India with new 1.2-litre engine, priced at Rs 10.35 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.90 lakh for the most expensive variant. The new version of the car comes with a new and more powerful engine in the form of an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine, capable of producing a peak max torque of 250 Nm. Furthermore, this is the first SUV of the Indian automaker to be powered by this new engine. With this new addition, the XUV300 will now be available in the existing Diesel and Petrol Turbo Series and the new TurboSport Series. It is to be noted that the SUV will be available for bookings and deliveries from 10 October 2022.

Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variant wise pricing:

Along with the new engine, the Mahindra XUV300 also receives major updates in its aesthetics. The SUV will now be available in 3 new dual-tone colors - Blazing Bronze with a black roof top, Napoli Black with a white roof top, Pearl White with black roof top and Blazing Bronze in monotone. Existing monotone Pearl White and Napoli Black continue to be offered with this variant. The new sporty design elements include features like red grille inserts, all-black ORVMs, all-black leatherette interiors, chrome-finish pedals, and dual-tone exteriors.

The Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport also comes loaded with features Dual zone automatic climate control, Rain sensing wipers & Auto headlamps, Rear parking camera with Adaptive Guidelines, 17.78 cm feather-touch infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueSense Connect, electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs, Micro Hybrid technology, Steering mounted controls and more. Furthermore, the SUV also gets LED DRLs and signature LED tail lamps, an electric Sunroof, a dual grille, 40.64 cm diamond-cut Alloys.

Taking off from 0-60 km/h in 5 seconds, the all-new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport series, powered by the 1.2 L TGDi engine packs the power of 96 kW (130 PS) and 230 Nm of torque, making it one of the fastest ICE SUV under ₹ 15 lakhs.