Mahindra XUV700 Owner Sits In Back Seat In Moving Car, Video Goes Viral

Mahindra XUV700 comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) feature in the Indian market. The feature generally available in high-end cars is meant to improve safety for driver and occupants. However, Indian consumers who own the SUV seem to be frequently misusing the feature for gaining attention on social media. Adding to the list of videos of XUV700 owners misusing , a new video has surfaced on the internet showing the driver of the car sitting in the back seat, while leaving the driver's seat vacant.

The video shared on Youtube by xtreammotivators219 presents an example of misuse of ADAS. The video shows a Mahindra XUV700 driving on highways while the owner of the vehicle is sitting the back seat making a video of the vehicle. Meanwhile, the co-passenger is also in the backseat with the driver leaving the car on its own. All this time the front seats remain empty.

Also read: 2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Unveiled In India With 465 Km Range: Design, Battery, Features

The ADAS system includes an adaptive cruise control feature that adjusts the vehicle's speed and deceleration in response to traffic conditions. If there are adequate lane markers on the highway, this active safety feature can help direct the vehicle. It's intended to step in during emergencies when the driver can't react quickly enough.

Mahindra XUV700 is one of the few budget cars in India to have the feature. Besides the SUV, the car is also available in cars like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Toyota Innova Hycross, Hyundai Tucson and BYD Atto 3 among others.

The Mahindra XUV700 has two reliable engine options. One is the 2.0-liter mStallion engine, which produces 200 horsepower and 380 Nm of maximum torque. The 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine, which comes in two states of tune, is an alternative. While the second variation gives out a 185 hp and 420 Nm of peak power and torque (450 Nm for the automatic version), the first variant only offers 155 hp and 360 Nm.

Either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission can be used with either of the engine configurations. An All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variant with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is offered for the more expensive vehicles. The Mahindra XUV700 has a pricing range of Rs 14.01 lakh to Rs 26.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).