Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Recalled Over Defective Brake Part: Check Details

Maruti Suzuki India has issued a recall for the Baleno RS model on sale in India. The recall by the Indian automaker is to address a suspected defect in the vacuum pump of the car. The problem with the pump can result in irregular braking as the pump is supposed to assist the brake function of the hatchback. The recall will be for 7,213 units of the car that were manufactured between October 27, 2016, and November 1, 2019, by the Indian automaker.

A statement by the Indian automaker said, "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the vacuum pump, which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in the brake pedal application."

Also read: Mahindra Thar Modified With Neon-Like Paint Is Aggressive Head-Turner; Check Pics

The company claimed that Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops will contact affected vehicle owners to arrange for free replacement of the problematic parts.

Maruti Suzuki India also announced in a post on its website that it would be conducting a service campaign for 676 Ertiga and XL6 models built between June 24, 2022, and July 7, 2022, due to a suspected issue in the front driveshaft, which in rare instances may cause an odd noise when turning the vehicle but has no bearing on its functionality.

The company recalled 17,362 units of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara models to replace a defective airbag controller in January of this year. The products in question were produced between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

A likely problem with the torque of a bolt related to the seat belt buckle bracket of the co-driver seat forced the company to recall 5,002 units of its commercial vehicle Super Carry (both Petrol and CNG Variants) in September of last year.