Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) Variant launched; Now Get 6 Airbags At Lower Price

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its Fronx lineup with the introduction of the new Delta+ (O) variant. This variant is priced at Rs 8.93 lakh and it sits between the Delta+ and Zeta variants, providing customers with more choices in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Safety Features

One of the key highlights of the Delta+ (O) variant is the inclusion of six airbags, making it the most affordable variant in the Fronx lineup to offer this level of safety. This variant surpasses the standard dual frontal airbags seen in the Delta+ variant. The additional side and curtain airbags contribute to enhancing overall safety standards in the vehicle.

Engine Options and Transmission

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ (O) is available with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine delivers 90hp and 113Nm of torque, with the option of a CNG variant as well. On the other hand, the turbocharged petrol engine produces 100hp and 148Nm of torque, offering a more spirited driving experience. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual transmission as standard across all variants. Additionally, the petrol engine variant can be paired with a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), while the turbo-petrol variant comes with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Pricing and Competitors

The pricing for the Maruti Fronx ranges from Rs 7.51 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh, making it competitive in the compact SUV segment. In terms of competition, the Fronx competes with popular models like the Toyota Taisor, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet.