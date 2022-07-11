Soon after Toyota took the veils off its upcoming hybrid SUV - Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki announced that it has started accepting pre-orders for the Grand Vitara. Well, the Indian market is familiar with this name, but it is going to be based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder this time. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is slated to break cover on July 20 and can be pre-booked against a sum of Rs 11,000 via the nearest Nexa dealership or through the company’s portal. However, the question that remains unanswered is - what exactly will the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara be? Well, read on to find out everything about it.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Powertrain

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is going to be the company’s first-ever strong hybrid product in the Indian market. It will use the Atkinson cycle motor displacing 1.5L of working volume. The engine will be paired to an electric motor to develop a combined output of 115 PS. Also, a 105 PS 1.5L NA petrol motor will be available on the lower trims. The hybrid variants will also be available with the option of an AWD layout.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Design

The Grand Vitara will draw inspiration from the recently unveiled Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Expect the mid-size SUV to be slightly larger than its key rival - Hyundai Creta. Moreover, it will don a vertically-split headlamp design. The overall stance of the Grand Vitara will remain very SUV-ish.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Features

The equipment list on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be a long one. It is likely to come with a panoramic sunroof, HUD, 360-degree parking camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and more. In fact, the safety kit on the Grand Vitara will include 6 airbags, traction control, hill hold assist and more. Creature comforts like climate control, power windows, cruise control, and ambient lighting will be part of the package.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Price & launch date

Going by Maruti Suzuki’s tradition of smartly pricing their offerings, the forthcoming C-segment from the country’s largest automaker can be expected to start from Rs 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-spec strong hybrid variant could top out around Rs 20 lakh. Expect the SUV to officially go on sale by the festive season this year.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Rivals

Well, it is safe to assume that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Jeep Compass and like in the Indian market.