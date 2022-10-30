Maruti Suzuki recalls over 9,000 units of Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis; Here's the reason WHY?

India's biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for 9,925 units of three of its models namely the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis. The recall from the homegrown automaker is to address a problem with the rear brake assembly pin. The recall affects the vehicle manufactured between August 3 and 1 September 2022. The company said that the recall has been issued considering the safety of consumers.

Maruti Suzuki stated in its filing that it does not believe the loud travelling in these cars is caused by a problem with the rear brake assembly pin. Long-term braking performance issues could result from this malfunction. The business has chosen to recall certain devices and have them retested in order to protect the safety of the customers.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin (‘Part’), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of an impact on brake performance in the long run. Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, Company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost,” Maruti Suzuki said in its BSE filing.

The recall comes right after the company had the highest-ever sales in the second quarter. The increased sales of the Indian automaker can be credited to its new SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. While other models like the facelift Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Swift, Dzire with other models contributing to the sales number.

The Grand Vitara, which replaced Maruti's prior compact SUV S-Cross, clocks over 55,000 bookings within days of its launch in late September. The Brezza was introduced on June 30. Due to its dominance in the small car sector, Maruti Suzuki has a market share of almost 40 percent.