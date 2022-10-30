Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV to launch soon: All you need to know- Price, Mileage and more

The Japanese automaker Toyota is all set to launch arguably the most popular MPV in India in its new avatar in the international market. Yes, we are talking about the Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid. The car model is well-known in the Indian market. However, the company has announced the launch in the Indonesian market and teased the MPV multiple times revealing its details. Besides the official information, there multiple details of the car have also been leaked before the official launch, and here's all you need to know about the upcoming Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid:

Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid: Design

The new Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid will have a sleek modern design to suit modern customers' needs. The teaser image revealed shows the car has the same basic design of the headlamp with slight changes, hexagonal radiator grille among other changes. Moreover, it gets LED headlamp clusters to add to modern looks. Based on the information MPV will be based on TNGA-C monocoque architecture to support the front-wheel-drive system of the car.

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, 2022 Brezza becomes a HIT in India: 2 lakh bookings received

Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid: Features

The Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid is expected to go big with the interiors and features. The car is expected to have a touchscreen infotainment system loaded with connectivity features among other things. Moreover, the interiors will be plush with adequate designing.

Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid: Powertrain

It is anticipated that the Toyota Innova HyCross will feature a 2.0-litre, powerful hybrid powertrain. With the Innova HyCross, Toyota India is probably going to stick with gasoline alone, which is a significant shift for the Innova sub-brand, which has always favoured diesel. The petrol-powered hybrid engine is anticipated to have fuel economy that surpasses that of a diesel engine and includes a dedicated all-electric mode for quick city excursions. However, the power output of the engine is not known yet.

Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid: Expected Price

The Innova Crysta in India is sold with a starting price of Rs 17.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Considering the pricing the new Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 20 lakh upon launch in India.