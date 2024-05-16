Maruti Swift Review: Mileage 'King' With Sporty DNA

Maruti Swift Drive Review: Ever since the Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in 2005, it's been a remarkable success. People have loved this hatchback carrying sporty DNA for a very long period. Now, it has entered into its 4th generation, most interestingly with a brand new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, Z-Series petrol engine. I (Lakshya Rana) drove the new 4th generation Swift and here is what are my findings.

Engine Performance

The new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z Series petrol engine makes its debut in India with the new Swift. While the power figures might seem slightly lower on paper (down by 8 bhp and 1 Nm), there's more to discuss. The Z Series engine's secret weapon is its focus on low-end torque.

With 111.7 Nm, it offers a usable torque and punchier feel at lower speeds. This translates to a peppier ride, especially in city traffic conditions. It pulls confidently from low speeds, keeping fuel efficiency in check.

The engine stays pleasantly quiet until 2,000 rpm, but noise levels pick up afterwards. It shines in city driving with its strong low-end torque. However, stumbles a bit on the highway or during high-speed overtaking due to a lack of mid-range power.

This might not bother most urban users who prioritize fuel efficiency. It offers almost 26 kmpl mileage (Claimed). The engine offers ample power and torque for a relaxed driving experience, especially with a light and easy-to-use clutch.

The light hydraulic clutch and smooth-shifting 5-speed manual gearbox make maneuvering a breeze. Gear ratios remain unchanged with short throw shifter.

Ride & Handling

Its gets a new suspension setup, which prioritizes a smooth ride, soaking up bumps and dips with ease (over the previous Swift). However, on particularly rough roads, bumps are still noticeable.

Thankfully, Maruti hasn't compromised on the Swift's renowned handling. The car stays planted through corners, with plenty of grip and minimal body roll. It is still a fun-to-drive hatch.

The updated steering wheel feels more substantial with much-needed weight. It's precise and responsive at both high and low speeds, allowing for effortless city maneuvers and confident highway driving.

Design, Cabin & Features

It retains the Swift’s signature silhouette and commands attention with bold stance. It front facia features smoky LED projector headlamps, boomerang LED DRLs, a glossy black front grille and LED fog lamps, which looks good with overall design.

At the side profile, a character line exudes a sense of dynamism, along with 15-inch precision-cut two-tone alloy wheels that complement the profile. New LED taillamps and a protruding bumper give it a sporty feel at the rear. A rear parking camera is also there.

Overall, the Fit finish and material quality is decent. The all-new Swift's cabin comes with ‘centre floating design’ for the dashboard. Its driver-oriented dashboard has a tilt of 8-degree to creates a harmony between the driver and the car.

Cabin is equipped with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a 9inch Smartplay Pro+ infotainment system With wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, a 4.2-inch MID with turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, keyless entry & wireless phone charger.

It gets the Type A & C USB ports for rear seat occupants, rear AC vents, 6 airbags & 60:40 rear split seats. The cabin continues to offer decent leg and headroom, not only for front seats but for rear passengers as well. It can get a bit tight if three adults sit at the rear seat.

Price & Verdict

Swift is a bit more expensive (Starting from Rs 6.49 lakh, ex-showroom) than its competition. But, it has always been that way and able to attract buyers. By retaining its driving experience and youthful looks, swift returns up to 25.75 kmpl (ARAI figure) mileage, which is absolutely fantastic.