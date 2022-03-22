हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tesla

Watch: Tesla Model S crashes after attempting a dangerous stunt on public road

The Tesla Model S driver has been charged with hit-and-run and a $1000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest by the police.

Internet users have gone crazy over a video showing a Tesla jumping a hill and flying through the air before hitting two parked cars. The stunt happened in California at 12:10 AM at Baxter and Alvarado streets. A number of bystanders captured the jump on camera and posted it to Twitter shortly after it occurred.

A hard landing caused the car to crash into some bins and a parked car. As a result of the accident, all of the airbags got deployed and the front of the car sustained severe damage which will require costly repair work.

The Tesla Model S was a rental car, and the driver of the car who rented it escaped after the accident. Police have already charged the driver with hit-and-run.

Read also: Cost of electric vehicles to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

As the police have received more than 50 tips regarding the identity of the driver, it shouldn't take long for them to catch the amateur stuntman. The Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Tweeted, "Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account."

There is a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest offered by the police.

