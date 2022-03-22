Watch: Tesla Model S crashes after attempting a dangerous stunt on public road

Internet users have gone crazy over a video showing a Tesla jumping a hill and flying through the air before hitting two parked cars. The stunt happened in California at 12:10 AM at Baxter and Alvarado streets. A number of bystanders captured the jump on camera and posted it to Twitter shortly after it occurred.

A hard landing caused the car to crash into some bins and a parked car. As a result of the accident, all of the airbags got deployed and the front of the car sustained severe damage which will require costly repair work.

The Tesla Model S was a rental car, and the driver of the car who rented it escaped after the accident. Police have already charged the driver with hit-and-run.

As the police have received more than 50 tips regarding the identity of the driver, it shouldn't take long for them to catch the amateur stuntman. The Los Angeles Police Department Central Traffic Tweeted, "Over 90% of the tips are of the same person who has a TikTok handle of @dominykas or @durtedom on Twitter. He is considered a person of interest based on the public postings on his account."

New Flying Tesla Model S what do you think @elonmusk did he took launch mode little too serous? Also 2nd Tesla in space #tesla #models $TSLA #EV #ElonMusk #SpaceX IG video Alex.Choi this happened after the Tesla meet pic.twitter.com/CDOT9jjbzw — Mahdiyar saberi (@MahdiyarSaberi) March 20, 2022

There is a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest offered by the police.

