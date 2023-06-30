Maserati GT2 Track-Only Race Car Revealed; Based On MC20, Looks Sick

At the 24 Hours of Spa – one of the most anticipated racing events in the international motorsport season, Maserati has unveiled its latest track creation, the Maserati GT2. After the announcement of the shakedown in early March, which was followed by an intensive series of tests to tune up the car, the House of the Trident officially unveiled its new gem race car, developed to bring the Maserati brand back to GT competitions. It had previously carved its name there with the winning MC12, which completely dominated the track from 2005 to 2010.

The Maserati GT2 is an exceptional synthesis between Maserati’s past, present and future: it draws on the living legacy of the MC12; it expresses the best potential, in the racing version, of the MC20 super sports car – taking the already exceptional 463-kW/621-hp Nettuno V6 engine to the extreme, and is preparing to chart a new course in the future of the Trident, which is determined to write exciting new chapters in the history of motorsport.

Maserati has designed and built a racing car dedicated to private teams and gentleman drivers. A masterpiece of performance that combines history, innovation and sporting attitude, features that have always characterised the Trident’s track and road cars. Conceived and designed to take part in championships or individual events reserved for the GT2 class, the Maserati GT2 will debut on the track in the final stages of the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series, and is due to participate in the entire 2024 season.



Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO, commented: “Our DNA and our spirit have always lain in racing. Our story began and developed from the track to the road. The decision to return to track racing forms part of a thorough strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which we have now added our return to the world of GT competitions. Now more than ever we want to rekindle and nourish that competitive passion that has always characterised and motivated us to achieve major milestones”.

The Trident thus celebrates its return to the world of exciting GT competitions with a cutting-edge product, the result of a creative and design partnership between the Maserati Innovation Lab, the Centro Stile Maserati and the technological excellence of the Maserati dynamic simulator.