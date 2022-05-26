हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maserati

Maserati MC20 Cielo introduced with a 630HP V6 engine, gets PrimaSerie Launch Edition as well

Maserati MC20 Cielo has been launched after two years of the introduction of the MC20 with a PrimaSerie Launch Edition, which will have only 60 units of it rolling down the production line.

Maserati MC20 Cielo

Keeping the promise of launching the convertible version of the MC20, Maserati has finally introduced the new MC20 Cielo with a drop-top. The carbon-fibre mid-engine beauty's name Cielo's name is pronounced as 'Chi-elo', meaning the "Sky". With the breath-taking beauty and Nettuno V6 producing 630 hp and 730 Nm of torque, Maserati is undoubtedly aiming for the sky. To help understand the importance of the roaring V6, it is essential to know that the engine combined with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox helps the coupe achieve a top speed of 320 kmph. Moreover, the car does 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Maserati MC20 Cielo: Design details

The beautifully moulded carbon fibre body of the MC20 Cielo is further complemented by “Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal”. In simple words, it features a retractable chromatic glass panel that can turn from transparent to opaque to control the light in the cabin. This retractable cover influences the car's design by giving it a sloping roof behind the passenger compartment. It also gets a glass window showcasing the mechanical marvel in the form of the V6. As per the company's claims, the car features the largest glass roof of all the Maseratis. Hence, featuring the trident emblem on top. However, this doesn't affect the weight a lot, all the carbon fibre on the body manages to keep the weight under control.

Maserati MC20 Cielo

Maserati MC20 Cielo: Features

Maserati has left no stones unturned with the MC20 Cielo; it comes loaded with features like a new driving mode selector interface, carbon fibre steering wheel option, automatic emergency braking, 360-degree camera system, and traffic sign recognition et al.

Also read: Ahead of India launch, Kia EV6 gets 5-star safety rating in ANCAP crash test

Maserati MC20 Cielo: PrimaSerie Launch Edition

Taking things up a notch and making the car even rarer, Maserati will offer PrimaSerie Launch Edition. Only 60 units of this limited-edition car will be produced. The units will have the distinct Acquamarina three-layer grey-green paint (part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation program), MM 20-inch wheels, ice-coloured Alacantara and leather with contrast stitching.

