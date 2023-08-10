Meet G-Mini: Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Kit - Watch

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most celebrated launches in the country. The 5-door avatar of the off-roader was unveiled for the first time at the 2023 Auto Expo. Launched recently, it is garnering quite some attention by enthusiasts. Moreover, we have seen a host of tuned examples of the Jimny. Some prepped to go overlanding, while some crafted to go rallying. However, this one here is tuned to make the mighty G-Wagen get confused. Customised by Kit Up Automotive. Needless to say, this spruced-up Jimny is every-bit attention-grabbing.

The kit for this conversion is imported, and it is a bolt-on kit. The kits are being imported by various modifiers in the country, but they have to be painted to match with the car’s exterior colour. The front end gets the bumper, grille, bonnet, fenders, wheel arches, headlamps, and turn indicators, which are quintessentially like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

For the side profile, changes include larger alloy wheels, side skirts, fenders, and a pair of lights is mounted on the roof as well. The rear fascia now gets a G-Wagen-like bumper with similar tail lamps, along with a massive spoiler on the roof. The owner hasn’t changed the spare wheel and its cover, which gives away the fact that it is a Jimny underneath, on an otherwise neatly-tuned example.

Watch Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review:

As regards to the powertrain, it remains unchanged. A 1.5L, 4-cylinder, NA petrol engine is used on the Jimny, which produces a peak power output of 105 Bhp and 134 Nm of max torque. The Jimny gets two gearbox options - 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT. The 5-door SUV comes standard with a 4x4 drivetrain, which comprises a low-range transfer case with solid axles on both ends. The Jimny further gets brake-locking axles. Also, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Jimny with six airbags as standard.