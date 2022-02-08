Mercedes-Benz announces new electric vehicle course to upskill workforce in India

Mercedes-Benz, one of the country's luxury automobile manufacturers, has introduced a new course to upgrade the talent pool and prepare people for the workforce through academic upskilling projects.

The company added an EV module to its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course that is centred on the sector.

To also promote diversity and equal opportunity for women in the auto industry, which is at the cusp of an EV revolution, Mercedes-Benz’s EV module is first introduced at the Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha (MKSSS Women’s College) in Pune.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, commented, "Electric is the future, and it is imperative that we drive ahead with upskilling and re-skilling initiatives for our talent pool, making them industry ready and creating a robust e-mobility ecosystem."



The EV module will be a part of a 12-month Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course, a unique public-private partnership initiative to upskill students with the latest technological advancements.

The course will be split into subtopics, designed to impart a holistic understanding of the latest cutting-edge EV technology at par with global industry standards. The module will impart knowledge about the advanced level of systems in the vehicle, awareness about the HV System & its measurements, and personal & vehicle safety. It will also provide an opportunity for the students to get hands-on practical expertise in EV technologies.

Introduced in 2006, the ADAM course is an initiative by Mercedes-Benz focused on building competencies and skills and has been successfully operational in nine technical institutions in various cities across the country. Over 1200 students have benefited from the ADAM course since its inception, wherein they have achieved successful placements in the industry.

