MG Cyberster Introduced In India; Know What This Luxury Electric Sportscar Has To Offer

The MG Cyberster is an all-electric convertible boasting sleek LED headlights, a long bonnet, and distinctive arrow-shaped taillights, giving the vehicle a sporty look.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The JSW Group and MG Motor India have jointly introduced the stunning MG Cyberster to the Indian automotive market. Alongside the Cyberster, the company introduced three new models: the MG 4 EV Hatchback, MG 5, and another iteration of the Cyberster. Read here to know more about this MG Cyberster sportscar:

Design and Features

The MG Cyberster is an all-electric convertible boasting sleek LED headlights, a long bonnet, and distinctive arrow-shaped taillights, giving the vehicle a sporty look. The addition of electronically operated scissor doors further adds to its exclusivity, reminiscent of high-end supercars.

Interior and Technology

Interior of the the MG Cyberster features four tilted screens and a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with integrated gear controls. Technological innovations such as LED lights, electrically operated doors, and a range of digital displays further elevate the driving experience, offering both convenience and safety.
The MG Cyberster offers two drivetrain options, both delivering remarkable power and efficiency on the road. The collaboration with JSW Group is set to increase MG Motor's annual production capability from 100,000 to 300,000 units. Notably the specific target date for achieving this milestone has not been unveiled yet.

 

