Modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza aspires to be a Range Rover: Is it a Win or Fail for SUV?

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has just received an update, which certainly makes it look fresh and more appealing than the model it replaces. Moreover, the upright design theme of the SUV also lends it an uncanny resemblance to a British SUV. Yes, we are talking about Range Rover. In fact, some owners have tried to make their 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza look much like the Range Rover Sport. Now, we came across another modified example of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza that wants to be a Range Rover Evoque. The owner has modified the SUV to make it look much like Evoque, and it also gets the Evoque badge on the boot lid.

The video of the modified example was uploaded on YouTube by Car Blogger. In the video, it can be seen that the Brezza gets a new piano-black grille, which mimics that seen on the Range Rover Evoque. It also gets the Range Rover logo. Moreover, the bonnet of this modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets the Range Rover mascot on the front. To ensure that the mod job was done with a keen eye for attention to detail, the cladding is painted with the body-coloured theme, along with a black line running across the length of the car.

In addition, the headlamps of the SUV receive a smoked treatment. The owner has added faux vents on the fenders and bonnet to give that Range Rover appeal to the car. A set of aftermarket rims are used on this Brezza, while the rear end gets Range Rover badging, along with the Evoque moniker on the tailgate. A twin-pipe exhaust tip is also fixed on this modified Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Also read - New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara base variant gets THESE features as standard: Watch video

Mechanically, it remains unchanged. From the factory, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that belts out 103 bhp against 138 Nm of max torque. It can be paired to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.