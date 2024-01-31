trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715994
Modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny With Massive Tyres Is Most Capable In India: PICS

Gerrari Offroaders unveiled modified Maruti Suzuki Jimny at 'Rock and Road' Event. Check all the details.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny, renowned for its off-roading capabilities and compact design, has taken an interesting turn with a unique modification by the 'Gerrari Offroaders.' Shared on social media by Rattan Dhillon, this customized Jimny is set to be the highlight at the Maruti Suzuki Jimny event, "Rock and Road."

Unveiling the Monster Jimny:

Led by Mr. Kabir Waraich, the Gerrari Offroaders have transformed the Jimny into an unparalleled off-road beast. While specific modification details remain undisclosed, the visual transformation is evident. The SUV now sits higher, thanks to a new lift kit, accommodating massive knobbly mud-terrain tires mounted on bead-lock-style alloys.
The alterations extend to the bumpers, likely a necessary change due to the increased tire size. This not only enhances the vehicle's appearance but also suggests a functional adaptation to support the off-road prowess of the Monster Jimny.

A noticeable addition is the snorkel on the right A-pillar, a feature enhancing the vehicle's water-wading capacity. This modification aligns with the off-road theme, indicating the Monster Jimny's preparedness for challenging terrains.

Power Boost

To cope with the added weight from various enhancements, the Monster Jimny is set to undergo engine and tuning modifications. This strategic move acknowledges the potential strain on the standard 1.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 102 hp and 134 Nm of torque.

Engine Details and Options:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 1.5-liter engine, available with both a 4-speed automatic and a 5-speed manual gearbox. While these specifications offer a balance between power and efficiency in the stock version, the Monster Jimny's upgrades aim to elevate its performance to meet the demands of its formidable new persona.
The Gerrari Offroaders' creation promises to be a showstopper at the "Rock and Road" event, showcasing the evolution of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny into a formidable off-road machine. With its lifted stance, robust tires, and thoughtful modifications, the Monster Jimny is poised to dominate the spotlight, embodying the spirit of adventure and customization in the world of lifestyle SUVs.

