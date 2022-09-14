Mumbai traffic police adds 'Brahmastra' twist to spread road safety awareness, Alia Bhatt reacts

Traffic police have kept themselves updated with the latest trends related to pop culture and movies as they have been using them for generating memes and spreading awareness about road safety. Recently too Mumbai traffic police did the same, but this time one of the top actresses of Bollywood reacted to it. Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been the ‘talk of the town’ as it has garnered over 200 crores at the box office worldwide within less than a week. Mumbai police took the movie’s ‘Astra’ reference to create awareness amongst the netizens regarding road safety.

‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk.



Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever. pic.twitter.com/OPwdehATOv September 13, 2022

‘Junoon’ & ‘Raftar’ can put your ‘Universe’ at risk. Driving safe is the biggest ‘Astra’ forever," read the tweet of Mumbai traffic police. The tweet further asks the netizens to not to jump the signal even if the driver has 'Vanar Astra' and to not use the strength on accelerator as 'Nandi Astra' to avoid any road mishaps. Soon-to-be mommy Alia Bhatt found this post 'epic' and took to her Instagram story where she shared this meme with a laughing emoji and wrote 'epic.' Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra has broken all records at the box office.

The post has received over 39,000 likes so far and netizenz have been going 'ROFL' after reading it. They have further appreciated the creativity of Mumbai traffic police. "Ultimate creativity level,” commented a netizen. “Remember to always follow the lights!” wrote another. “We need some ASTAR to manouvue through the potholes,” said a third along with laughing emojis.

This isn't the first time that Traffic police has used a quirky meme to spread awareness. Earlier as well, Delhi traffic police and Mumbai traffic police have shared memes on their twitter handles to gain netizens' attention regarding road safety and to bring down road accidents through their social media campaign.