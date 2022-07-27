Parking vehicles in a no-parking area can attract fines from the authorities, and sometimes the car might even get impounded in certain situations. In one such situation, a video has been doing rounds on the internet showing police personnel lifting up a wrongly parked scooter with the owner of the scooter still sitting on it. The incident reportedly took place in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in the Anjuman Complex area, where the Honda Activa scooter was wrongly parked and had to be lifted.

In the video, a man can be seen sitting on the scooter while it is lifted up by the crane. The man refuses to leave the scooter even when the scooter is dangling up in the air. The incident was also witnessed by the passers-by as the crane kept doing its work while the man refused to leave his scooter.

The traffic police department came under pressure to take action against the contractor for lifting the vehicle with the rider in it after the video became widely popular online. It is unknown if the contractor has been subject to any legal action. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and traffic police are still removing automobiles and motorcycles from no-parking areas.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred; there have been such incidents in the past in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. However, in this incident, the vehicle involved was a car, i.e., a Hyundai Santro. Talking about the details, the car was towed while the owner was still in it with the other passengers. It is to be noted that after the incident, Lucknow police banned cranes from doing so. As per the rules, cranes are not allowed to tow vehicles from the no-parking zones while the owners are still sitting in the vehicle.