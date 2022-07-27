Tejashwi Yadav, a senior politician of the RJD party recently shared a video of him working out that became viral soon after being uploaded. In the video, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son can be seen pushing and pulling a Mahindra Jeep. The vehicle in the video seems to be the Mahindra Major. As the politician pulls and pushes the Jeep, someone can be seen in the driver seat to take over controls, in case things go wrong. However, the vehicle is turned off during the complete workout sessions. Although the vehicle weighs over a tonne, it is relatively easier to push or pull it.

उसे गुमाँ है कि हमारी उड़ान कुछ कम है

हमें यक़ीं है कि ये आसमान कुछ कम है।

Also, recent reports have that the video was uploaded in response to PM Modi’s speech in Bihar where he asked Tejashwi Yadav to lose weight. Nevertheless, it is still unknown if this exercise can really help in losing weight or not.

Talking of the vehicle, this Mahindra Major is the first car of the politician Lalu Prasad Yadav. The Major was Mahindra’s iteration of Willy’s Jeep and was manufactured by Mahindra in India under licence from Jeep. The Mahindra Major’s underpinnings were later used for the Armada.

Well, the Major features the signature 7-slat grille of the Jeep, along with flat fenders. The Major was on sale with a diesel engine only, which displaced 2.5L of working volume to generate 58 bhp and 162 Nm. It even came with the option of a 4x4 drivetrain, making the Major famous among off-road enthusiasts. As of now, only a handful of pristine examples of the Mahindra Major are left in the country, and the one in the video is certainly on the list.