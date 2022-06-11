The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police is cracking down on two-wheelers with aftermarket exhausts that emit the sound of more than the pre-defined limits. The police department recently caught a total of 82 high-volume aftermarket exhausts and crushed them with a road roller. The destruction of these modified silencers was exercised in the presence of Purushottam Karad, Deputy Police Commissioner, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police. As per the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police department, exhausts with high sound output are not permissible. Although many bikers use custom exhaust on their motorcycles, they cause problems to fellow road users and the neighbourhood.

The department conducted a special drive with officials from the Seawoods traffic branch, and they seized a slew of aftermarket silencers. Moreover, they were crushed in front of the Civic Headquarters, Belapur. Also, the violators were booked under Section 190 (2), 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The traffic police department has launched a drive from June 19 to nab those with custom silencers. The department is also appealing to Mumbaikers to connect to the Navi Mumbai Police Traffic Department via the helpline number 7738393839 to report motorcycles with noisy exhausts.

DCP Karad said, “Young children ride bikes with high volume silencers. To curb and control noise pollution caused by such bikes, a campaign has been launched to remove the loud silencers installed on the bikes. This action will continue. Those who have installed modified silencers on their vehicles should remove it themselves. Strict action will also be taken against garage owners who install such silencers.”

In addition to this drive, Mumbai Traffic Police has also announced to observe a 'no-honking' day every Wednesday. With the new rule enforced, the police department will fine road users honking for no reason. Mumbai Police tweeted announced this exercise via an official tweet, reading "Actions speak louder than words! Every Wednesday will be observed as #NoHonkDay from now on. Make sure you do your part to make Mumbai a better environment for everyone by reducing noise pollution. #HornFreeMumbai. Don't make some noise Mumbai."