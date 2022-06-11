Scooters offer convenience and practicality without killing the joy of riding a two-wheeler. Initially, scooters were seen as just practical workhorses, but they are now a rather flashy set of wheels. The modern-age scooters, however, offer a lot more performance than some of the nicest motorcycles that are on sale in the country today. Moreover, the scoots these days have a sharp design and are packed with features to the brim. Sadly, they are pricey too. Therefore, we decided to curate this list of the top 5 most-expensive scooters that are on sale in the country.

BMW C 400 GT

The title of the most expensive scooter in the Indian market belongs to the BMW C 400 GT. One needs to pay Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for this scooter. However, it will not disappoint you in any way. The looks speak of aggression, and there are countless sharp lines on this scooter. Furthermore, the maxi-scooter sources power from a 350 cc single-cylinder motor that develops a rated power output of 33.5 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. Smartphone connectivity is available here, along with turn-by-turn navigation. The instrument console gets a TFT display, and it shows a lot of information.

Keeway Sixties 300i & Vieste 300 (₹2.99 lakh)

The newest name in the Indian 2-wheeler market - Keeway, is gaining a lot of limelight. This time around, the Keeway Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 scooters are joining our list of most expensive scooters in India with their price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Keeway Sixties 300i is a retro-themed scooter, whereas the Vieste 300 is a maxi scooter. Talking of Keeway as a brand, the Hungary-based two-wheeler made its Indian debut in association with Benelli. The latter will retail Keeway products in the Indian market via its dealership chain.

Vespa Elegante FL

The Vespa Elegante FL is an expensive scooter, considering its price tag of Rs 1.54 lakh, ex-showroom. It uses a 150 cc engine that develops 10.3 bhp and 10.6 Nm. The Vespa Elegante FL uses a retro design that makes it look quite exciting. The scooter features a circular headlamp and a C-shaped visor. These elements make it stand out from the crowd and grab a lot of eyeballs. However, the scooter is loaded with tech as well. It gets single-channel ABS and a semi-digital instrument console.

Vespa Racing Sixties 150

Priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the Vespa Racing Sixties takes the second-last spot on our list of most expensive scooters in India. It is retailed with a race-inspired theme in 125 cc and 150 cc versions. The attention-grabbing factor of this scooter is the eye-catching white paint scheme that features red highlights for increased appeal. The rectangular headlamp infuses some nostalgia to this design, while golden-coloured alloy wheels add contrast. To maintain cohesion with the paint scheme, the analogue portion of the Vespa Racing Sixties’ instrument console gets a similar red and white theme.

Aprilia SXR 160

The last contender on this list of the most expensive scooter in India is the Aprilia SXR 160, with its ex-showroom price of Rs 1.41 lakh. The Aprilia SXR 160 is the company’s flagship scooter in our market. The maxi-scooter is sold with a 160cc engine. The motor puts out a peak power output of 10.7 bhp. Riding on a set of 12-inch alloy wheels, it is a handler. In fact, the Aprilia SXR 160 boasts high straight-line stability. In terms of design, a rather bold design is what the SXR 160 comes with. Split headlamps with funky LED DRLs and a tall windscreen are seen on the SXR 160’s front fascia, lending it with strong road presence.