New Maruti Dzire To Launch After Diwali; Expected Price, Engine Specs & Features

2024 Maruti Dzire: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in the country, is set to receive a major update, including design tweaks, feature additions, and an engine upgrade.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
2024 Maruti Dzire Launch Update: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the best-selling sedan in the country, is set to receive a major update, including design tweaks, feature additions, and an engine upgrade. According to the media reports, the all-new Maruti Dzire’s price announcement is scheduled to take place after Diwali. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the carmaker. 

2024 Maruti Dzire: Design
The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to sport a distinct exterior design, setting it apart from the Swift hatchback, despite sharing the same Heartect platform. Unlike previous models, the new Dzire will have a more unique look, featuring an Audi-esque nose, a blacked-out horizontally slatted grille, slim headlights, and a sportier front bumper.

It is likely to get new alloy wheel designs, wraparound LED tail-lights, and a boot with angular creases, enhancing its distinct appearance from the Swift. A sunroof would be one of the standout additions to the Dzire.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Interiors
Much of its interior will resemble the Swift, likely finished in lighter colors for a more open, airy feel. Top variants of the new Dzire are expected to include a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen and an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital MID.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Engine Specs
Under the hood, the it will share the Swift’s 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Z Series petrol engine, delivering 82hp and 112Nm of torque in petrol mode, and 69.75hp and 101.8Nm on CNG. It will offer both a 5-speed manual and AMT.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Launch & Price
The new Dzire is anticipated to launch around Diwali, with CNG variant pricing to be announced later. It is expected to carry a premium over the current Dzire, which is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

