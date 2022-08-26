SUVs are the new normal! At least, the numbers say so, and thus, carmakers are adding new and multiple SUVs to their portfolio. While Maruti Suzuki is already making big figures with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the company has also unveiled the Grand Vitara in our market. Bookings for the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are already open, and the brand has recently confirmed that over 40,000 bookings have been received so far. Interestingly, it is a high number, and the automaker has revealed that around 50 per cent of total bookings are for the strong hybrid version of the SUV. Talking of deliveries, the company will exercise customer dispatch by next month, as revealed during the unveiling.

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Powertrain

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain choices. There will be a 1.5L NA petrol motor with a mild-hybrid system, and this will come from the smaller Brezza itself. It will be sold with two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT, along with FWD and AWD configurations. Moving on, there will be a strong-hybrid version, using a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle engine, paired to an electric motor. With this setup, the Maruti Suzuki Grand takes the title of the country’s most fuel-efficient SUV as it will deliver a claimed mileage of 27.97 kmpl.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will have an impeccable road presence with its quite upright stance. A bold front end with a large radiator grille and imposing LED DRLs, the Grand Vitara gets an appealing rear facet. Over to the sides, diamond-cut alloy wheels amplify the styling quotient. In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,345 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width, and 1,645 mm tall.

Also read - Digitally-modified Tata Punch WRC Edition SUV gives rally car vibes: Watch VIDEO

New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara - Interior & features

The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara packs in an upmarket ambience. It features the free-standing touchscreen infotainment unit, connected car features, large electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting and more. In terms of space, it is a fairly spacious car to seat 5 occupants in comfort.