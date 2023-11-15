Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Mileage Figure Revealed For Non-Hybrid, Hybrid Trims

The big news is about Maruti Suzuki’s another highly anticipated product - 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift. Unveiled recently at the Tokyo Motor Show, the Swift is already revealed to the Japanese market in its production avatar. Even the bookings are open for the family hatchback and a lot is known about it. However, the Japanese carmaker remained tight-lipped about its powertrain and fuel efficiency figures. Now, the mileage figures for the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift are out. Also, more crisp details about Swift are already known, and therefore, let’s talk about it.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Swift in its next-gen avatar will be sold with a 1.2L 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor that is christened Z12E. It will be sold with both MT and CVT choices in the Indian market, while the Japanese markets get the Swift exclusively with CVT. Talking of mileage, the non-hybrid avatar will deliver 23.4 kmpl, whereas the mild-hybrid spec will return a claimed mileage of 24.5 kmpl.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Colours

There are a total of 13 colour options on offer for the 2024 Swift - 9 single-tone and 4 dual-tone. The single-tone paint options are - Caravan Ivory Pearl Metallic, Pure White Pearl, Premium Silver Metallic, Star Silver Metallic, Super Black Pearl, Burning Red Pearl Metallic, Flame Orange Pearl Metallic, Cool Yellow Metallic, and Frontier Blue Metallic. The dual-tone options include - Pure White Pearl Gun Metallic With Black Roof, Cool Yellow Metallic With Black Roof, Burning Red Pearl Metallic With Black Roof, and Frontier Blue Metallic With Black Roof.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions

The new-gen Swift measures 3,860 mm in length, 1,695 mm in width, and 1,500 mm in height. Subsequently, it is 15 mm longer, 30 mm taller, and 40 mm narrower than the outgoing model. Interestingly, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,450 mm.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Variants

In Japan, the 2024 Swift will retail in a total of 3 variants - XG, Hybrid MX, and Hybrid MZ. The base-spec XG misses out on the mild-hybrid tech and gets steel wheels with plastic caps. The hybrid variants, however, come with alloy wheels. The sharply styled LED projector headlamps are standard across the range.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features & Cabin

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift in its Japanese guise gets a 9-inch infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360-degree parking camera with dashcam support, ADAS, automatic climate control and more. Also, the automatic trims get an electronic parking brake. The dashboard layout is fresh too. On the whole, the cabin looks premium and upmarket, keeping intact the Suzuki’s familiar touch with part-sharing exercise.

Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift: Design

Keeping intact the typical Swift stance with a flat window line, merging neatly with the bonnet, and a flat roof that tapers down towards the rear, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is distinctive yet familiar. The design is all-new and makes the Swift look fresh and more sharper. The front end gets swept back headlamps with a new bumper. The car appears to be longer this time, and it gets the rear door handles in their regular position. The tail lamp's design feels familiar, but the rear bumper is altered for increased sportiness.