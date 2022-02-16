Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda Jazz and City gets 4-star rating in Global-NCAP

As part of its safer cars for India campaign, Global-NCAP crash tested the Nissan Magnite, the Renault Kiger, the Honda Jazz, and the fourth generation Honda City, and all were awarded four-stars rating. Like always, the most basic variants on sale are used for the test, which means two airbags, ABS and front seatbelt warning as standard.

Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV uses CMF-A+ platform and earned four stars for adult occupant safety and two stars for child occupant safety. A vehicle fitted with two front airbags and ABS was tested in the most basic safety configuration available.

Renault Kiger also uses the CMF-A+ platform and secured four stars for adult occupant protection and two stars for child occupant protection like the Nissan Magnite with the same entry-level specification.

For the Honda Jazz, the occupant protection scored four stars for adults and three stars for children. Its base specification was equipped with dual airbags and ABS, which ensured a stable structure. ISOFIX anchors are not available on this premium hatchback.

Honda City received four stars in both adult and child occupant protection tests for the fourth-generation model. Its low-end model also has dual airbags, ISOFIX anchoring and ABS. However, the ISOFIX anchors and rearward-facing positioning of one of the child dummies compensated for the unstable structure and foot well.

By July 2022, Global NCAP will include ESC tests, side impact and pedestrian tests as part of its testing process.

