Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has shared first images of the 22km long Gurgaon-Sohna National Highway. The stretch of elevated roads has been developed to access 6 Lane controlled corridor with an aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore. The highway is being opened for traffic today (July 7) and aims to cut down traffic congestion in the city for the commuters travelling to and from Sohna and South Gurgaon from NH8 connecting Delhi-Jaipur.

#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity!

The project for 22 km length Gurgaon Sohna National Highway has been developed to 6 Lane access controlled corridor with aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore.

For facilitating movement of local traffic, 3 Lane service roads have been constructed on both sides. This section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon through Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Nitin Gadkari mentioned in a series of tweets.

Sohna and South Gurgaon have turned out to be a preferential area for office spaces as well as residential societies, leading to increase in traffic in the area. The new elevated road will bypass multiple crossings and densely populated areas to create a smooth transition between the NH8 and Sohna.

