NewsAuto
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari shares first images of 22km long Gurgaon-Sohna National Highway, check pics

The 22km long Gurgaon-Sohna National Highway section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon through Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 01:50 PM IST
  • The highway is being updated with 6-lanes on certain sections
  • Union Minister shared images of the completed highway project
  • The highway will bring respite to city residents and commuters

Trending Photos

Nitin Gadkari shares first images of 22km long Gurgaon-Sohna National Highway, check pics

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has shared first images of the 22km long Gurgaon-Sohna National Highway. The stretch of elevated roads has been developed to access 6 Lane controlled corridor with an aggregate elevated section of about 7 km at a capital investment of about Rs 2000 crore. The highway is being opened for traffic today (July 7) and aims to cut down traffic congestion in the city for the commuters travelling to and from Sohna and South Gurgaon from NH8 connecting Delhi-Jaipur. 

#ConnectingIndia with Prosperity!

For facilitating movement of local traffic, 3 Lane service roads have been constructed on both sides. This section would also provide connectivity to Delhi and Gurgaon through Delhi-Mumbai expressway, Nitin Gadkari mentioned in a series of tweets. 

Sohna and South Gurgaon have turned out to be a preferential area for office spaces as well as residential societies, leading to increase in traffic in the area. The new elevated road will bypass multiple crossings and densely populated areas to create a smooth transition between the NH8 and Sohna.   

Live TV

Nitin GadkariHighwayGurgaonnational highwayministerSohnaDelhiMumbai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?