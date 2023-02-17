Nitin Gadkari Shares Picturesque View of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, Runs Parallel to Indo-Pak Border

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated a section of the 1386-km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which will be the India's longest expressway one inaugurated in 2024. While the Mumbai Expressway will be the India's longest Expressway, the over 1220-km long Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway will be another highlight point in the India's infrastructure journey. Once completed, it will be the country's second longest expressway connecting four states: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat along with key economic towns as well as refineries which include Amritsar, Bhatinda, Bikaner, Sangaria, Sanchore, Samakhiyali and Jamnagar along the stretch.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of India for Road Transport and Highways ministry has shared some stunning photographs of the soon-to-be-opened Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway on his Twitter account. The Expressway runs parallel to the Indo-Pak border, as this greenfield corridor will connect the key industrial and agricultural hubs of North India with the ports of West India.

Snaps from the picturesque #Amritsar_Jamnagar_Expressway



Parallel to the Indo-Pak border, this greenfield corridor will connect the key industrial and agricultural hubs of north India with the ports of west India.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti



Credit: @Sahilinfra2 pic.twitter.com/5Ucdk5y7LZ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 17, 2023

As for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, it is the biggest project undertaken by the National Highway Authority of India, connecting the national capital with the country's financial capital. The 250-km long section of the Expressway connection Delhi to Dausa was inaugurated by PM Modi during his Dausa visit recently. This section is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Jaipur from 5 hours to 3.5 hours.

After the Delhi-Dausa section, the focus now shifts to 110 km long Ahmedabad-Dholera section of the Expressway. India's longest and second longest Expressways both will connect PM Modi's Home State Gujarat with other parts of India as a host of expressways crisscrossing the states across the country are coming up, changing the contours of India while boosting connectivity.

The multi-trillion PM Gati Shakti infrastructure programme launched has caught the attention of several global investors, especially after Apple decided to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. A host of multinational companies are monitoring the progress of the Gati Shakti as the government resets its focus on reviving economic growth.

With IANS Inputs