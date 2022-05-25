Palwal: Haryana residents with 20km radius on toll plaza to get monthly pass

Providing relief amidst the controversies surrounding the toll plaza in Gadpuri Village, concerned authorities have announced the provision of monthly passes to the residents within the 20 km radius, reports The Tribune. The cost of the monthly pass has been fixed at Rs 315 for the residents. Residents can move freely through the plaza after recharge because of monthly passes. It is to be noted that the plaza is located on NH-19 between Palwal and Faridabad and is part of the Delhi-Agra Toll Road (DATR).

Based on the reports, the DATR has also issued a toll-free number for the villagers willing to take the benefits of the offers. To get a monthly pass, all you need to do provide is a permanent address proof, a vehicle registration certificate and an Aadhaar card. However, as per the report, the authorities will give free passage to agriculture-related vehicles along with autorickshaws and motorcycles.

According to the report, this policy will help car owners in 45 villages, 19 Faridabad sectors, and 145 villages in Palwal. The project was originally scheduled to begin operations on May 20th. The date has now been changed, and the agency has yet to publish the new date.

NHAI project authorities are apparently planning a camp to distribute these monthly cards to eligible vehicle owners in the region. They can be reached by dialling DATR's toll-free lines.

Built near Gadpuri village, the toll plaza has sparked controversy due to strong opposition from Gadpuri and Palwal district people. They argue that the plaza was built illegally on village panchayat land because the officials involved did not follow the proper procedures.