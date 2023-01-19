Planning a solo road trip in India? Here’s what you need to know while planning your journey

For every woman who loves to travel, taking that perfect road trip, especially solo or with their female gang, would most certainly be on their bucket list and is often seen as a rite of passage. However, up until a few years, ago, women traveling alone or even those all-women getaways were extremely rare and the primary concern has been safety, making them hesitant to go on those solo trips. Public transportation has been considered unsafe and using your own car too, can prove tricky, and it’s not recommended for women to hitchhike, or go on holidays where mobility is an issue.

A solo trip can be quite rejuvenating and a way to rediscover life for many. For people who like to travel in known terrains with friends and family, a solo trip can be a scary, overwhelming, yet liberating experience. Travelling solo has been further glamorised and popularised by movies, stories, and social media. However, there are a few things that one must take into account before planning a solo getaway trip. Here are four critical points:

Convenience, style, and commitment-free transportation

More often than not, travelling in public transportation and even ride hailing comes with several constraints, the primary one being the inability to travel in your style. Rented cars, however, apart from the safety, allow you the flexibility to travel at your own pace, share your journey with loved ones, or simply enjoy a solo ride and revel in the beauty of your chosen destination. Besides, with rented cars, there are no strings attached and you can choose a stylish, powerful new vehicle for every trip.

A safer alternative

Technology has anchored itself deep within the shared mobility segment and rental car services, prioritizing customer safety and convenience, have quickly adopted cutting-edge technologies – the real silver lining, making them more secure than public transportation and even owned vehicles. For instance, the vehicles from rental car players are equipped with IoT, and the car is tracked 24x7, making it easier for the companies to identify its location and send help as quickly as possible in the event of any emergency.

Setting clear travelling goals

Solo travel does not mean you must wander around in a city or region without access to proper food and transportation. Ensuring your goals are set even before you commence your journey is crucial. Knowing what kind of travel you intend to do, i.e., adventure, nature-oriented, relaxed, spiritual, etc., and the places you want to explore, are important details. Covering one too many places can also leave you exhausted, and you may end up disliking the travel altogether. The objective should always be to learn a bit more about yourself and handle everything on your own, which you might not have done before. Having a goal and planning things is paramount when you plan a solo getaway.

Renting a car can be a good option

While travelling alone, having self-driven rental cars can be a great option. You can not only save a significant amount of money that is otherwise spent on transportation, but you also get the flexibility of planning the entire day without being dependent on anyone else. You can take detours, stop at diners, and shop as per your requirements. It is also possible to click pictures while driving from one spot to the other. Besides, it’s far safer than other options since you call the shots. In a nutshell, renting a car gives you much freedom; that is the essence of solo travelling.

Summing up

A safe, secure, and comfortable option, rental cars are quickly gaining popularity amongst female travelers. Players in the segment are leaving no stone unturned to deliver an impeccable experience and enabling women to have an empowering experience, one ride at a time. And for the travel enthusiasts who need a car often, car rental companies also offer subscription options that are not only convenient but also cost-effective and don’t weigh heavily on the pocket. So, if you are one of those women planning your next solo road trip or an all-women vacation, renting a car from a reputed provider might just be the perfect option!

This article is authored by Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar. All views are personal.