Raksha Bandhan 2023: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Bus Service On Aug 30-31

On Raksha Bandhan, the Yogi governance has provided a unique gift to women. For two days, women will be allowed to travel for free on UP Roadways buses. In addition, the Yogi government has directed that extra buses will run. So that women can travel to their destination without difficulty. UP Roadways has made all necessary arrangements. Raksha Bandhan will also be celebrated for two days this year, on August 30 and 31. Previously, the UP government provided free transport for one day. It has now been extended to two days.

भाई-बहन के स्नेह के पावन प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन के सुअवसर पर उ.प्र. में सभी माताओं, बहनों व बेटियों के लिए 29 अगस्त की रात्रि 12 बजे से 31 अगस्त की रात्रि 12 बजे तक उ.प्र. की सरकारी बसों में निःशुल्क यात्रा की सुविधा प्रदान की गई है।



मातृशक्ति को स्नेह पर्व की अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 28, 2023

UP Roadways will issue an order regarding the free travel of women. It is estimated that this time the number of women passengers may increase as compared to last year. According to the information, free bus service will be provided in 14 cities of UP. In this, women will be able to travel for free in CNG and e-buses operated in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Shahjahanpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Aligarh and Bareilly. Women can move anywhere for two days for free.



According to media reports, last year i.e. in 2022, 22 lakh women travelled by bus for free on Rakshabandhan. At the same time, this year their number is believed to be more. Earlier, in the years 2017 and 2018, 11 lakh women had availed of the bus facility. From the year 2017, the Yogi government has given the benefit of free bus facilities for women on Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read - 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features, Price

Although, this is not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh government has taken such a step on Raksha Bandhan. The government has been providing free bus travel facilities to women at this festival for the last few years. This year this auspicious festival will be celebrated on 30 and 31 August. In such a situation, on the day of Rakshabandhan, women also get a lot of relief from the free bus service from the government.