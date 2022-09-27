'Rs 60 or Rs 10,000' Delhi Traffic Police urges drivers to get PUC for vehicles with a TWIST

With festivals like Dussehra, and Diwali just around the corner, there is a high possibility of an increase in air pollution levels. In no time, the national capital will experience deterioration in air quality which can lead to breathing issues. Hence, to at least control pollution levels from vehicles, Delhi traffic police have urged drivers to get the pollution levels of their vehicles checked. The Delhi Traffic police hence took to social media to ask netizens to cooperate to curb air pollution in the national capital, but with a ‘twist.’ The traffic police shared a ‘price list’ which states that it takes Rs 60-100 to get the pollution level of vehicles checked, while the challan for not having a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) costs Rs 10,000.

Check the price list!



Pollution Check: Rs. 60 to 100.

PUCC Challan: Rs. 10000

Lungs disease



Lungs disease

How do you want to pay?

The traffic police further added lung disease to the list as another way to pay as increased pollution levels will negatively impact the health of citizens. "Check the price list! Pollution Check: Rs. 60 to 100. PUCC Challan: Rs. 10000 Lungs disease How do you want to pay?" read the tweet of Delhi traffic police.

Further, it shared a meme where it states how people talk about environmental concerns and how they pretend to be unaware when it comes to showing the PUC certificate. Netizens soon took over the comments sections and filled them with quirky replies in support of the Delhi Traffic Police's initiative.

This is not the first time Delhi traffic police has adopted a 'meme way' to spread awareness about road safety. The traffic police department recently addressed drunk driving in a 'poetic way' and appealed to avoid violations of rules. The issue was addressed with graphics posted on Twitter via the official social media handle of the Delhi Traffic Police department.