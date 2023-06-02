Sachin Tendulkar Buys Lamborghini Urus S Worth Rs 4.22 Crore

Former Indian cricketer and car enthusiast Sachin Tendulkar has added a brand new luxury sports SUV to his collection. The Indian cricketing legend has bought a Lamborghini Urus S worth Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Possibly, Sachin Tendulkar is one of the first Indian celebrities to own the new version of the luxury SUV. It is to be noted that the 'master blaster' owns multiple luxury cars, and the new Urus S is an extension of his enthusiasm.

Sachin Tendulkar's new SUV comes with multiple upgrades over its previous versions. However, visibly the car is more or less the same as its previous versions. Some of the changes in its exteriors include a bonnet with cooling vents and design changes in the rear and front bumpers, among other things. Talking about the exteriors, Sachin seems to have chosen a colour very similar to his former teammate, Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini.

Also read: MotoGP Bharat Partners BookMyShow As Official Ticketing Partner, Registrations Open

The SUV designed for performance gets an air suspension system aided by a fixed coil setup for better handling. Furthermore, the car offers multiple driving modes like Sabbia (Sand), Neve (Snow), and Terra (Mud) for different terrains. The Italian marquee has recently launched the new iteration of its best-selling car in India and is placed right below the Performante version.

The Urus S is the first Lamborghini car to enter Sachin Tendulkar's garage. However, it is not the first Sports SUV that the Indian cricketer owns. He also has a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S. Furthermore, the cricketer is often seen driving the car in the streets of Mumbai. It is worth mentioning that the German SUV lies in the same category as the Urus S. (Photo by Team-BHP)

Sachin Tendulkar's reason for choosing the Urus S as his new car can probably be explained by its performance. A 4.0-litre engine V8 twin-turbo petrol engine powers the sports SUV, which is the same as the Cayenne Turbo S. However, in the Lamborghini, the engine is tuned to produce 666hp. Working with an 8-speed torque converter gearbox, it can propel the car from 0-100kph in 3.6 to 3.5 seconds.

Besides the Porsche and Lamborghini SUVs, Sachin Tendulkar owns multiple luxury cars like BMW 7-Series Li, BMW X5M, BMW i8, BMW 5-Series, and others.