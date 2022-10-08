SHOCKING! Uber charges British man Rs 32 lakh for 15-minute trip, Here's HOW?

Uber as an app can have glitches, and sometimes these glitches can become a huge problem for its users. A similar incident happened in the UK when a man who booked a cab using the app was stunned to discover that Uber had charged him $39,317 (around Rs 32 lakh). A man named Oliver Kaplan ordered the taxi via Uber after finishing his shift at Buxton Inn in Manchester, England. He told South West News Service that he ordered a cab for a place about four miles away and, at the time, was quoted a price of $11 and $12, which he accepted as his fare.

Later on, he followed the normal procedure and got in the cab once the driver arrived, and the cab took him to his destination. He also told that it hardly took them 15 minutes to reach the destination. The following day Kaplan received a bill of $39,317, as per the reports of South West News Service.

Baffled by the amount, Kaplan contacted Uber customer service using the app to find out why he was charged the whopping amount. “It said the amount couldn’t be taken because I had insufficient funds,” Kaplan claimed, saying the amount confused Uber customer service employees as well.

Engineers from the company eventually came to the conclusion that Australia had somehow become the drop-off site. It's unknown what went wrong, but it's conceivable that a mistake led to the location changing from Witchwood, the Manchester bar, to Witchwood, an Australian park in Victoria. Hence, charging an unbelievable amount of money. Based on the reports, the issue was immediately rectified by Uber, and Kaplan got his amount back.

Kaplan isn't the first user of the ride-sharing service Uber to wake up with a hangover and a hefty bill. A British college student who was intoxicated made a mistake when ordering an Uber in March 2020. The inebriated student entered a location that was 250 miles away before dozing off for the entire five-hour trip. He woke up frightened to find a $1,700 bill waiting for him at the wrong location.