Skoda Superb To Make A Comeback In India On April 3? What Do We Know So Far

The upcoming Skoda Superb is expected to arrive as a fully-imported CBU (Completely Built Unit) model.

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Skoda India discontinued its luxury sedan Superb when the strict BS6 Phase-II emission standards came into effect from April 1, 2023. A few months later, the company showed the first glimpse of the fourth generation all-new Skoda Superb and then it was to be debuted globally in November 2023. 
According to Recent media reports, an internal document of the company has been leaked, which shows that Skoda is planning to make a comeback on April 3 and it might bring 100 units of the all-new Superb to India.

Imported Model and Pricing

Unlike its previous CKD (Completely Knocked Down) assembly in India, the upcoming Superb is expected to arrive as a fully imported CBU (Completely Built Unit) model, resulting in a premium pricing strategy. Reports suggest an estimated ex-showroom price of around Rs 55 lakh for the top-spec 'L&K' variant.

Limited Units and Variant Availability:

Skoda plans to introduce 100 units of the Superb initially, with expectations pointing towards the availability of only the top-spec 'L&K' variant for Indian consumers, ensuring a premium and exclusive experience.
Engine Options and Performance
The global Superb lineup is expected to boast a range of engine choices, including plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid TSI turbocharged petrol, and TDI diesel engines. For the Indian market, the focus could be on the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine generating 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, along with the 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine delivering 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. Both engines might come integrated with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Expected Features

The top-spec 'L&K' trim of the Skoda Superb might come with luxurious features, including a 13-inch infotainment system with Wired Smart Link, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit, ventilated 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with a massage function for the driver's seat, wireless charging capabilities, a premium Canton sound system with 11 speakers, and advanced 3-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort and convenience.

 

