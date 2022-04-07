Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has stepped into the sports adventure segment with the launch of the all-new 250cc sports adventure tourer, V-Strom SX, in the Indian market. The new motorcycle is priced at Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in 3 different colour schemes, namely Champion Yellow No. 2, Pearl Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black.

Details of V-Strom SX

As per the company's claims, the performance 250cc engine was exclusively developed for India using the SOCS technology. The motorcycle is equipped with the Advanced Digital Cluster and Suzuki Ride Connect Application.

Being an adventure sport motorcycle, the bike gets a sporty design, adventure-inspired looks, ergonomics designed for a comfortable riding position and utility that fit customer needs.

V-Strom SX takes its styling and engineering cues from the big brother Suzuki V-Strom series. However, unlike its elder sibling, the bike is designed for the daily commute, long highway rides, and exploring rough terrains.

The beak design of this sports adventure tourer is inspired by DR-Z racer and DR- BIG off-road models and has been remade specifically for the V-Strom SX. The LED Octagonal shaped headlights provide a sleek look and support the rider. At the back of the sports adventure tourer are the LED taillights.

At heart, All-New Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with a Suzuki Oil-Cooling System (SOCS). The Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) warms the engine up quickly and keeps it at the optimum temperature. It also contributes to the engine’s overall lightweight and the V-Strom SX’s nimble feel.

The V-Strom SX comes armed with Suzuki Easy Start System, Suzuki Ride Connect and a USB outlet. Suzuki Easy Start System allows the engine to start with a click of a button. The motorcycle is equipped with the Suzuki Ride Connect feature, which comes with the Bluetooth enabled digital console that lets you sync your mobile phone with the Suzuki V-Strom SX to provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS alert and WhatsApp Alert display and missed call, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and the estimated time of arrival. A USB outlet on the left side of the instrument cluster is capable of charging a device.

The engine on V-Strom SX is a 249cc, 4 strokes, 1-cylinder, oil cooler SOHC, offering much-needed torque at low rpm and a smooth run-up, making it easy to use for beginners as well as for veteran riders.

The sports adventure tourer comes with sensors to provide data to the electronic fuel injection to monitor and deliver the ideal amount of fuel to match the riding conditions. Powered by SEP Technology, Suzuki V-Strom SX promises to deliver high fuel efficiency.

Speaking on the launch, Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.

