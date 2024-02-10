Tata Curvv Interiors Revealed: Check Design And Specifications

Tata Motors continues to rev up excitement in the Indian automotive market with a slew of upcoming launches, the latest being the highly anticipated Curvv. Following the recent debut of the Punch EV and with the electric Harrier on the horizon, all eyes are now on the Curvv, a crossover SUV that promises to redefine the segment. Originally unveiled in 2022 and showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Curvv has been generating buzz ever since.

Tata Curvv Design

The Curvv test mule revealed a design that stays true to Tata's new design philosophy. The front fascia, characterized by a sleek LED strip atop and dual-projector LED headlamps within triangular clusters below, hints at the carmaker's departure from conventional aesthetics. This bold design language sets the Curvv apart from its predecessors, signaling a new era for Tata Motors.

What’s Inside the Tata Curvv:

Inside the Curvv, there is a minimalist interior with an all-black layout. The cabin boasts modern features, including a floating touchscreen infotainment display, a fully digital instrument console, and Tata's innovative two-spoke steering wheel with touch panel controls.

Noteworthy additions such as powered ORVMs, push-button start, wireless smartphone charging, and a panoramic sunroof promise to enhance the driving experience, setting new standards in comfort and convenience.

Tata Curvv Specifications

Continuing its trend of offering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric variants, Tata aims to cater to diverse consumer preferences with the Curvv. The electric version is expected to feature single- and dual-motor setups, offering impressive range and performance. With a range estimated at 400-500 km on a single charge, the EV Curvv aims to deliver both efficiency and exhilarating driving dynamics.

For those inclined towards traditional powertrains, the ICE version of the Curvv packs a punch with a new 1.2-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine, showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. Boasting 123 bhp and 225 Nm of torque, coupled with manual and automatic transmission options, the ICE Curvv promises a thrilling driving experience. Additionally, a CNG derivative is expected to join the lineup, further expanding the Curvv's appeal in the market.