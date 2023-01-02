Tata Motors becomes India's second largest carmaker - Check Nexon, Punch, Altroz sales

Tata Motors, one of India's largest automakers, became the second-best-selling car brand in December 2022. The auto major posted sales of over 40,043 units showing 13.44 percent year-on-year growth compared to the sale of 35,299 units in December 2021. However, the month-on-month sales showed a decline of 13 percent. The Indian auto manufacturer took the second spot in the bestsellers list after beating Hyundai. The South Korean automaker sold 38,831 units in December 2022 to get the third spot on the list.

It is to be noted that Tata Motors had a good year in 2022, with sales of over 5 lakh units. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said for the passenger vehicles division, "calendar year 2022 has been a momentous year as we outpaced industry growth and crossed the distinctive milestone of 5 lakh units comfortably to post wholesale of 5,26,798 units."

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India maintained its top spot in the sales chart of the Indian auto industry. However, the year ended on a low note for the Indian auto manufacturer. The company sold 1,13,535 units last month compared to 1,26,031 units in December 2021, down 9.91 percent as the company adjusted production to reduce dealer inventory.

Overall, domestic passenger car sales increased by 23 percent to a record 37.93 lakh units in 2022, driven by manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors, who capitalised on pent-up demand, particularly for SUVs, while battling pandemic-related issues and chip shortages. Compared to the 35,299 units sold in December 2021, other manufacturers, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Skoda India, recorded record sales in 2022.

In a similar vein, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that in December 2022, its dealer deliveries decreased by 3.8 percent to 10,421 automobiles. In a statement from Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the company reported wholesale sales of 10,834 units in December 2021. 2022 saw a 23 percent increase in total wholesales from 2021's 1,30,768 units to 2022's 1,60,357 units.