Tata Nexon Facelift To Get New Variant Names: Here's All About It - Design, Features, Specs, Price

Tata Nexon facelift is under preparation, and the updated iteration of the indigenous carmaker’s best-seller will be revealed by early next year. The SUV will don a slew of changes, in terms of aesthetics, equipment list, powertrain & drivetrain, and even prices. However, a big change will also be introduced to the naming of the variants. The existing variant line-up, which includes XE, XM, XT, and XZ names will not be used on the facelifted Tata Nexon. The brand will utilise an all-new chronology for naming the variants. The facelifted Tata Nexon has been spied multiple times by now, and here are the changes it will possess.

Tata Nexon Facelift - Design

As regards styling, the Nexon will sport a new layout for the nose with connected-style LED DRLs and vertically-split headlamp assembly. The bumper will also be a reprofiled unit. The design for the alloy wheels will be revised, and the rear bumper will be tweaked to fit well with the overall design. The major update on the tail will be the inclusion of connected LED Tail lamps with a full-width light bar. Dimensions will remain largely the same, as the Nexon will be using the same monocoque.

Tata Nexon Facelift - Interior

On the inside, there will be an all-new steering wheel on the Tata Nexon facelift, which could have a back-lit Tata Motors logo. Furthermore, the climate control panel will be touch-enabled, while the touchscreen will measure 10.25 inches. The latter will be borrowed from the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. It will come with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster will be an all-digital unit too.

Tata Nexon Facelift - Specs

The images confirming the presence of a DCT gearbox are shared by Motorbeam, However, it isn’t confirmed if it is borrowed from the Altroz DCA or is it a newly-developed 7-speed unit. The barcode in the images reveals that it is DCA, but fails to confirm if it's a 6-speed or 7-speed unit. Alongside, the Nexon is expected to be launched with an all-new 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that will be putting out a peak power output of roughly 125 PS and 220 Nm of max torque.