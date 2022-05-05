Tata Motors recently unveiled Curvv and AVINYA concept vehicles in India, and revealed their plans to launch a range of electric vehicles with various body styles, features and prices to cater a wide range of customers across segments. The homegrown auto major, which currently leads the domestic electric passenger vehicle segment by a distance, thanks to first-generation products like Nexon EV and Tigor EV, has unveiled plans to launch 500 km EVs by 2025.

Last week, the company unveiled its all-new electric vehicle architecture on which it plans to introduce multiple advanced EVs starting from 2025. The home-grown auto major aims to drive in multiple body styles on the AVINYA Concept, which is based on its GEN 3 architecture. The first generation products like Nexon EV and Tigor EV were derived from existing products with a range of around 250 km.

The second generation products are based on adapted architecture, where an internal combustion engine model is taken and made more suitable for electrification. The recently showcased SUV coupe concept CURVV represents the second generation of products, which is expected to deliver a 400-500 km range on a single charge. Tata will also launch the facelifted Nexon EV with long range (400 km) on May 11. Here we put together a list of top Tata electric vehicles you can expect to see in the market soon.

Tata Curvv Concept

The homegrown automaker has unveiled a new model christened Tata Curvv Concept and highlights the upcoming mid-size electric SUV. This new model comes with the new design language of the automaker with a LED light running across the front fascia of the vehicle. This new car is expected to come with a powertrain tuned for giving increased range as well a host of new features to aid the driver.

Tata Nexon EV Long-Range

Tata Nexon EV is one of the mid-size SUVs from the automaker that's been in the market since 2020 and needs an update. Considering the need, the Indian automaker plans to release a longer-range version of the SUV. The new car will have a bigger battery pack expected to have a range of 400 km per charge. It might also get a few interior and exterior upgrades.

Tata AVINYA Concept

The Tata Avinya is based on a completely new GEN 3 architecture, dedicated to electric vehicles only and the design of the car draws inspiration from the catamaran. As per the company, the car is a mixture of a premium hatchback, an MPV and an SUV, better explained by the car's design. The name of the car, 'AVINYA', is derived from the Sanskrit language. The Avinya concept EV will offer a minimum 500 km range in under 30 minutes and is expected to be launched around 2025.

Tata Tigor EV Long-Range

Tata Tigor EV debuted back in 2021 and has been in the market ever since. Now, the 2022 version of the model is in the discussion. The new updated model will come with interior and exterior upgrades and is likely to have a range of 370 km to 400 km, very similar to the Nexon EV. As per the reports, the test mule of the Tigor EV has been spotted testing.

Tata Sierra EV

Tata Sierra EV is one of the cars from the automakers that has been getting a lot of attention since it was first showcased in the 2020 Auto Expo. The Sierra EV is expected to be launched by 2025 as it is still undergoing development. It is expected to have the Sigma platform based on the ALFA platform used by the automakers in EVs.

Tata Altroz EV

Tata Altroz EV, first showcased at Geneva Motor Show in 2019, is expected to hit the markets soon. The hatchback is expected to have similar looks as the ICE version though it will likely have a similar powertrain as in the Nexon EV. The new EV is expected to have connectivity features.

With PTI inputs