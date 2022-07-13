Sales charts for June 2022 are out, and they show that the Tata Nexon remained the best-seller for the homegrown brand. To ensure that the Nexon continues with this momentum, the company is exercising to keep the compact SUV fit everyone’s bill. The company has now reshuffled the variant lineup of the Tata Nexon with the introduction of the new XM+(S) variant, which is priced at Rs 9.75 lakh, ex-showroom. Alongside, the XM+(S) trim will be available in both petrol and diesel configurations with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Talking of the features, the new variant comes equipped with an electric sunroof, 7” floating infotainment system with android auto and apple car play, 4 speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi drive modes, 12 V rear power socket and a shark fin antenna.

According to Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexons on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable.”

He added, “Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+(S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms.”

Talking of prices, the Nexon starts from Rs 7.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV can be bought with either a 120 PS 1.2L turbo-petrol motor or a 110 PS 1.5L oil burner. Both of these engine options come with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT.