Tata Motors has recently launched the Jet Edition of its SUV lineup comprising Nexon, Punch, Safari, and Harrier. The brand is managing to keep its product lineup fresh. Also, the Indian automaker is extending quite some deals on its models to ensure that it continues to post high figures on the sales tally. With these lucrative deals, the company will obviously keep its momentum intact on the sales table. To help you, readers, with complete information on discounts that are available on purchasing a Tata Motors’ cars this month, we have curated a model-wise list that will help you save on a few bucks while getting home a Tata car.

Tata Safari Discounts

In the Indian automaker’s lineup, the Tata Safari holds the flagship spot. It is offered in 6- and 7-seat configurations in a multitude of variants and editions. The SUV can be bought this month with an exchange bonus of 40,000. Sadly, Tata Motors is not offering any cash benefit of corporate bonus on its 7-seater SUV this month.

Tata Harrier Discounts

Much like its three-row sibling, the Tata Harrier is also available with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 this month. That said, no upfront cash benefit is applicable on the purchase this month. Similarly, there’s no corporate bonus being offered on the Harrier.

Tata Nexon Discounts

The company’s best-seller - Tata Nexon, is available with hefty discounts this month - Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, along with a Rs 5,000 corporate bonus. Sadly, the deal is only offered on purchasing the diesel-powered Nexon. For petrol trims, only a Rs 3,000 corporate benefit will be offered.

Tata Punch Discounts

Tata Punch is recording high sales numbers and is helping the brand fight with Hyundai for the second-largest carmaker in the country. The compact SUV has a high waiting period as well, and all of it rationales to ‘no discount’ on Tata Punch, whatsoever.

Tata Tiago Discounts

On the entry-level hatchback, Tata Motors is extending discounts of up to Rs 23,000, which includes a cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, along with a Rs 3,000 corporate benefit.

Tata Tigor Discounts

The Tata Tigor compact sedan is a dull seller in comparison to the Tiago. However, it is being offered with exact same discounts - Rs 10,000 upfront cash benefit, Rs 10,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 3,000 corporate benefit. However, the cash benefit is applicable to select trims only.

No Discounts

On models like the Altroz, Punch, and iCNG trims of the Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors has not announced any benefits yet.