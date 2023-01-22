THIS Mahindra SUV beats Scorpio, XUV700 to become best selling car of carmaker

The Indian auto industry is ruled by SUVs, and has become the single largest selling body-type in India, thanks to its practicality, high ground clearance among other added benefits over hatchbacks and sedans. While most of the traditional automakers are now pivoting towards making SUVs, Indian automaker Mahindra has, from the start, concentrated on making utility vehicles, most prominent among those being Scorpio, Thar and XUV700. All of these SUVs have put Mahindra on a global map, making it one of the most recognized Indian automaker.

However, when it comes to sales, it's neither the newly launched Scorpio-N or the XUV700 which is commanding a waiting period of as long as 2 years that tops the list for Mahindra. Going by the sales numbers, Mahindra Bolero is the best selling SUV for brand in India, with 7,311 units sold last month, a 38 percent jump over December 2021 sales, when Mahindra sold 5,314 units.

At the second spot is the Mahindra Scorpio/ Scorpio-N with total sales of a little over 7,000 units, registering a hefty 300 percent growth over the same period in 2021. In December 2021, Mahindra managed to sell only 1,757 units. At the third spot is XUV700 with 5,623 units, as against 3,980 units in Dec 21, a 20 percent hike.

Following these top 3 vehicles are Mahindra XUV300 at the fourth spot, and Mahindra Thar at fifth. None of the other vehicles had major impact on sales. Thanks to a strong SUV portfolio, Mahindra clocked a good YoY growth in December 2022 sales figures. The overall dispatches witnessed a 62.13 percent jump from 17,476 units in December 2021 to 28,333 units in December 2022.