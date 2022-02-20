This Royal Enfield Classic 500 is modified into an amazing Bobber, Check pics

A rich heritage, huge fan following, simple architecture, and ease of repairing make Royal Enfield motorcycles a popular choice for many projects in India and abroad. We have seen some remarkable modifications to the Classic 350 and 500 not only in India, but also beyond our borders.

The motorcycle we will be exploring today is a Royal Enfield Classic 500, which has been modified into a magnificent bobber. This motorcycle, known as 'Queen' was built and designed by Neev Motorcycles, which made numerous changes to the original design.

The bike gets a custom LED headlamp and a wide straight handlebar, 23 inch front wheel with golden metal spokes which has a glossy black finish, no rear fender and a 18-inch wire-spooked wheel with a chunky tyre. Front suspension is a stock RE telescopic suspension and turn signals, tail lights are all LEDs.

A sleek-looking custom fuel tank has been installed in place of the oval-shaped stock tank. Custom seats have also been installed. As well as the footrests and gear levers, the brake levers are also repositioned. Further enhancing the motorcycle's uniqueness is the custom paint that's a combination of red and gloss black with golden stripes.

This engine comes with a glossy black finish and golden accents, along with custom-made side covers. Stock exhaust pipes have been removed and replaced with a neat looking custom made unit without any mufflers.

Apart from the exhaust system, there are no changes made to the engine. Royal Enfield Classic 500 uses a fuel injected 499cc single cylinder engine that makes 27.2 PS of power and has a torque of 41.3 Nm. Royal Enfield Classic 500 is priced at Rs 2.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

