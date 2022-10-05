Top 10 selling cars in India: SUVs become best selling body type, outnumber hatchbacks

The car market has been in a slump for quite a while after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, things are changing. The auto market reported a growth in sales numbers owing to the smooth supply of raw materials and the festive season. A lot of this growth can be credited to the new car models in India that have been attracting consumers. Among a swarm of such models, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling models in India. The list comprises names like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, and more.

The top 10 best-selling models used to have all the names of the hatchbacks in India. But the dynamics in India are changing. The focus of consumers is changing from hatchbacks to SUVs, though still a majority of the list is covered with names of hatchbacks.

Starting with the list, the Maruti Suzuki Alto took the top spot with a sale of 24,844 units in September 2022. The number was followed by the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which sold 20,078 units. Now moving ahead, the third place on the list was occupied by another hatchback in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza leads the change in dynamics we mentioned in September, which took the fourth spot with the sale of 15,445 units. Tata Nexon followed this with the sale of 14,518 units to get the fifth spot among the top 10 best-selling cars in India. Following these SUVs came Hyundai Creta which registered a sale of 12,866 units.

The seventh position was taken by Maruti Suzuki Eeco with the sale of 12,697 units. Following Eeco on the list is Tata Punch which sold 12,251 units in September, showing consistent performance. The eighth and ninth positions on the list got occupied by Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Venue, respectively. Maruti Suzuki Swift sold 11,988 units, while Hyundai Venue clocked sales of 11,033 units.