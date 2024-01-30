Toyota Temporarily Stops Selling Fortuner, Hilux, Innova Crysta In India Due To Certification Irregularities

In a surprising turn of events, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has decided to temporarily halt the dispatch of select diesel-powered models from its popular lineup, including the Hilux, Innova Crysta, and Fortuner. This decision comes in the wake of irregularities discovered in horsepower output certification tests conducted on three diesel engine models.

Toyota Certification Test Irregularities:

Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), an affiliate of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC), revealed that the irregularities specifically pertain to the 'smoothing' of power and torque curves. However, it is crucial to note that these irregularities did not result in any overstatement or false claims regarding powertrain-related values. Toyota is actively working with relevant authorities to re-confirm the data used for the certification of the affected vehicles.

Temporary Suspension:

As a precautionary measure, the dispatch of the impacted vehicles - Hilux, Innova Crysta, and Fortuner - will be temporarily suspended. This move aims to address the discrepancies in certification tests and ensure the accurate representation of the vehicles' performance. Meanwhile, Toyota will continue to accept fresh orders for these models.

For vehicles that have already been dispatched but not yet delivered, Toyota assures customers that they will be promptly informed about the situation. Only after customer confirmation will these vehicles be registered and subsequently delivered. This proactive approach demonstrates Toyota's commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction.

Toyota Motor Corporation, in a statement on January 29, acknowledged the violations in output tests for the three diesel engine models. Toyota Industries has taken the decision to temporarily suspend shipments of the affected engines, aligning with Toyota's decision to halt shipments of vehicles equipped with these engines. The company plans to provide detailed explanations to the authorities and undertake necessary measures, including conducting witness tests.

While this temporary suspension may cause some disruption, customers can expect open communication and resolution as Toyota works collaboratively with authorities to rectify the situation.