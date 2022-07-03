Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022: Variant-wise features of Hybrid mid-size SUV explained - Full List
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been unveiled for the Indian market with quite a lot of features, and here's a look at the variant wise features you get in this new mid-size Hybrid SUV.
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a hybrid powertrain
- Hyryder also gets an AWD system
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a sunroof, multiple other features
Toyota has just unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, it's first mass and mid-size Hybrid SUV in India, taking on the giants like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara (Hyryder-based hybrid mid-SUV). Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has collaborated for the Hyryder and the Vitara and the SUV is being produced at the Toyota's Karnataka plant. Not just the strong hybrid, the Hyryder is also the first SUV to feature an all-wheel drive system in its class. Toyota will be offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryderin four trims namely E, S, G and V trims, with the Strong-hybrid powertrain available on top three variants.
Here’s variant-wise features list on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022:
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E
Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps
LED tail-lamps
17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover
Roof-end spoiler
Electric folding wing mirrors
Black interior theme
4.2-inch TFT display in instrument cluster
Front sliding arm rest
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Auto air conditioner
Rear AC vents
Reclining rear seats
Keyless entry and go
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
Vehicle stability control (VSC)
Hill-hold control
Rear parking sensors
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S
In addition to E
Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)
Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Alexa and Google assistance
4-speaker sound system
Connected car features
Cruise control
Steering mounted controls
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Reverse parking camera
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G
In addition to S
Full-LED headlamps
17-inch alloy wheels
Rear wiper and washer
Auto folding outside wing mirrors
Chrome window line garnish
9-inch touchscreen infotainment
6-speaker Arkamys sound system
Ambient interior lighting
Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)
Head-up display (strong hybrid)
Wireless charging (strong hybrid)
Side and curtain airbags
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V
In addition to G
Roof rails
Arkamys surround sound system
Leatherette seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Standard panoramic sunroof
Drive modes (AWD)
360-degree camera
Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)
Hill descent control (AWD)
