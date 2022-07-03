NewsAuto
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022: Variant-wise features of Hybrid mid-size SUV explained - Full List

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been unveiled for the Indian market with quite a lot of features, and here's a look at the variant wise features you get in this new mid-size Hybrid SUV.

Jul 03, 2022
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a hybrid powertrain
  • Hyryder also gets an AWD system
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a sunroof, multiple other features

Toyota has just unveiled the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, it's first mass and mid-size Hybrid SUV in India, taking on the giants like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara (Hyryder-based hybrid mid-SUV). Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has collaborated for the Hyryder and the Vitara and the SUV is being produced at the Toyota's Karnataka plant. Not just the strong hybrid, the Hyryder is also the first SUV to feature an all-wheel drive system in its class. Toyota will be offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryderin four trims namely E, S, G and V trims, with the Strong-hybrid powertrain available on top three variants. 

Here’s variant-wise features list on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 2022:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E

Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps

LED tail-lamps

17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover

Roof-end spoiler

Electric folding wing mirrors

Black interior theme

4.2-inch TFT display in instrument cluster

Front sliding arm rest

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Auto air conditioner

Rear AC vents

Reclining rear seats

Keyless entry and go

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Vehicle stability control (VSC)

Hill-hold control

Rear parking sensors

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S

In addition to E

Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)

Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google assistance

4-speaker sound system

Connected car features

Cruise control

Steering mounted controls

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Reverse parking camera

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G

In addition to S

Full-LED headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

Auto folding outside wing mirrors

Chrome window line garnish

9-inch touchscreen infotainment

6-speaker Arkamys sound system

Ambient interior lighting

Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)

Head-up display (strong hybrid)

Wireless charging (strong hybrid)

Side and curtain airbags

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V

In addition to G

Roof rails

Arkamys surround sound system

Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Standard panoramic sunroof

Drive modes (AWD)

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)

Hill descent control (AWD)

