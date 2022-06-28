NewsAuto
AUTO

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid SUV's front fascia revealed in rendering - Watch Video

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will break cover on July 1. Here’s a sneak peek at its front face’s design via a digital rendering.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveils on July 1
  • The SUV will offer the option of a strong hybrid powertrain
  • A Maruti Suzuki-badged avatar will also go on sale in India

Trending Photos

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder hybrid SUV's front fascia revealed in rendering - Watch Video

The Indian automotive market is ready to witness the launch of a new Hybrid vehicle under Rs 20 lakh mark. Yes, we are talking about the forthcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV that is slated to shed veils on July 1st. The Japanese brand has released two teasers of the SUV, which reveal some spicy details of the upcoming SUV. However, a clear picture of the SUV still remains out of sight for now. Thanks to digital artist SRK Designs for coming up with a crisp digital rendering of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s front fascia. Well, the designer has taken inspiration from the teaser image released by the carmaker.

The Urban Cruiser will look nothing like any other Toyota that is on sale in the country. A contemporary approach for the front face's design is followed. A vertically-split headlamp set up with a dual strip for the LED DRL will be seen on the Hyryder, much like the setup visible in the rendering. The slim front grille neatly integrates into the DRLs, and thereby, making this Toyota look modern.

Talking of the bumper, it sports some sharp creases and lines. A large air dam sits in the centre. A pentagonal housing will be seen for the primary headlamps assembly. Moreover, a Hybrid badge will sit under the ORVM. Talking of features, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come with a host of features, namely a 360-degree parking camera, large touchscreen infotainment unit, electric sunroof and more.

Also read - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder teased before unveil, to get hybrid powertrains - Video

The big talking point here will be the powertrain. The Hyryder will get two choices - a 1.5L mild-hybrid setup and a 1.5L motor in a strong hybrid fashion. The latter will make it the only SUV in its segment to offer a strong hybrid powertrain, much like the Honda City e:HEV.

AutoToyota Urban Cruiser HyryderToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder LaunchToyota Urban Cruiser

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi