Transport Ministry issues proposal to formalise movement of foreign personal vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recommended formalising the movement of foreign-registered personal automobiles entering or plying in Indian territory.

In a draft notification, the MoRTH said under Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules, the vehicle operating in Indian territory shall carry a valid registration certificate.

The vehicle shall also carry a valid insurance policy and driving licence or international driving permit, whichever is applicable.

Read also: Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23: State government to procure 500 electric buses

According to the draft notification, in case the documents are in a language other than English, then an authorised English translation, duly authenticated by the issuing authority, shall be carried along with the original documents.

"Motor vehicles registered in any country other than India shall not be permitted to transport local passengers and goods within the territory of India", it added.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute